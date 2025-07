MILWAUKIE, ORE. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Axletree Apartments, a multifamily complex located at 11125 SE 21st Ave. in Milwaukie. A private seller sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $28 million. Built in 2019, Axletree Apartments features 110 studio, one- and two-bedroom units with in-unit washers/dryers and stainless steel appliances. Josh McDonald and Joe Nydahl of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.