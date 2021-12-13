CBRE Arranges $28M Sale of Hallmark at Mission Apartments in Ontario, California
ONTARIO, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Hallmark at Mission, a multifamily property in Ontario. A private investor sold the asset to a private foreign investor for $28 million in an all-cash transaction.
Located at 840 S. Magnolia Ave., the four-story property features 75 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include a swimming pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center and private attached garages. The property was constructed in 2019.
Eric Chen of CBRE represented the seller and buyer in the deal.
