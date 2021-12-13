REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $28M Sale of Hallmark at Mission Apartments in Ontario, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Hallmark-Mission-Ontario-CA

Hallmark at Mission in Ontario, Calif., features 75 apartments, a swimming pool, spa, fitness center and private attached garages.

ONTARIO, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Hallmark at Mission, a multifamily property in Ontario. A private investor sold the asset to a private foreign investor for $28 million in an all-cash transaction.

Located at 840 S. Magnolia Ave., the four-story property features 75 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include a swimming pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center and private attached garages. The property was constructed in 2019.

Eric Chen of CBRE represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  