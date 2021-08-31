REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $29.4M Acquisition Loan for 208-Unit Apartment Property in Glendale, Arizona

InTrust Property Group purchased Sunflower and Veranda Apartments located at 6015 and 5959 W. Olive Ave. in Glendale, Ariz.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — CBRE has secured a $29.4 million loan for InTrust Property Group to acquire Sunflower and Veranda Apartments in Glendale. Terms of the acquisition were not released.

Located at 6015 and 5959 W. Olive Ave., the gated multifamily properties offer a total of 208 units ranging from 450 square feet to 1,150 square feet. Community amenities include three swimming pools, grill and picnic areas and on-site property management. The Newport Beach, Calif.-based buyer plans to upgrade all units to include stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry and quartz countertops.

The loan, which was structured with a three-year term and two one-year extensions, will provide funding for the future capital improvements and renovation of the asset. Shaun Moothart, Bob Ybarra, Bruce Francis and Doug Birrell of CBRE arranged the loan for the borrower.

