Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Mi-Place-Brightmoor-Winslow-New-Jersey
Mi-Place Brightmoor in Winslow, New Jersey, will eventually total 312 units. The first phase added 144 units to the local supply.
LoansNew JerseyNortheast

CBRE Arranges $29M Loan for Refinancing of Southern New Jersey Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. — CBRE has arranged a $29 million loan for the refinancing of Mi-Place at Brightmoor, a 144-unit apartment complex in Winslow Township, about 30 miles south of Philadelphia. The garden-style property consists of size buildings that house one-, two-and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a resident clubhouse. An entity managed by Argentic Investment Management provided the three-year loan to the borrower, Fernmoor Homes, which is also planning additional phases for a total of 312 units. Matthew Klauer and Cassandra Russell arranged the debt.

You may also like

Berkadia Arranges $52M Construction Loan for Apartment Development...

Greystone Provides $20M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

Zar Property, HPNY Acquire Manhattan Office Building for...

EBSC Lending Provides $26.2M Loan for Refinancing of...

Carrier Enterprise Signs 78,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

NAI Hanson Brokers Sale of 10,878 SF Industrial...

IPA Arranges Sale of, Financing for 240-Unit Crossroads...

Byline Bank Provides $14M Construction Loan for San...

KRE Group Begins 345,152 SF Industrial Redevelopment in...