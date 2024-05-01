CBRE Arranges $29M Loan for Refinancing of Southern New Jersey Apartment Complex

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. — CBRE has arranged a $29 million loan for the refinancing of Mi-Place at Brightmoor, a 144-unit apartment complex in Winslow Township, about 30 miles south of Philadelphia. The garden-style property consists of size buildings that house one-, two-and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a resident clubhouse. An entity managed by Argentic Investment Management provided the three-year loan to the borrower, Fernmoor Homes, which is also planning additional phases for a total of 312 units. Matthew Klauer and Cassandra Russell arranged the debt.