701 E. 28th St. in Long Beach, California, is a 68,845-square-foot medical office building.
CBRE Arranges $29M Sale of Medical Office Building in Long Beach, California

by Jeff Shaw

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — A private buyer has purchased a 68,845-square-foot medical office building in Long Beach for $29 million. 

The four-story building is located at 701 E. 28th St., across the street from MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. 

The Children’s Clinic Family Health, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) health center, occupies about 27 percent of the building. There are 14 other tenants providing various clinical medical services, including general medicine, urgent care, obstetrics/gynecology, urology, neurology, on-site surgery and imaging. 

CBRE’s Michael Longo, Mark Shaffer, Todd Tydlaska and Sean Sullivan, Anthony Delorenzo represented the seller, Jamison Properties, in the transaction.

