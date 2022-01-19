CBRE Arranges $3.1M Sale of Tampa Bay Retail Strip Center
ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Bayview Plaza II, a 16,146-square-foot retail strip center in St. Petersburg. Millan Enterprises, a Tennessee-based real estate firm, purchased the property for $3.1 million. Mark Shellabarger and Ari Ravi of CBRE represented the seller, Sarasota, Fla.-based ICORR Properties.
Built in 1985 and partially renovated in 2018, Bayview Plaza II was 83 percent leased at the time of sale to eight tenants, including Brewers’ Tasting Room, H & R Block, MCI Metro, Critical Hit Games and Thai Wok restaurant. Located at 11270 4th St. N, the property is situated adjacent to Bayview Office Building and Bayview Plaza, a 78,000-square-foot, Winn-Dixie-anchored shopping center. The property is located 14.7 miles from Tampa and 7.3 miles from downtown St. Petersburg.