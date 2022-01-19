CBRE Arranges $3.1M Sale of Tampa Bay Retail Strip Center

Built in 1985 and partially renovated in 2018, Bayview Plaza II was 83 percent leased at the time of sale to eight tenants, including Brewers’ Tasting Room, H & R Block, MCI Metro, Critical Hit Games and Thai Wok restaurant.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Bayview Plaza II, a 16,146-square-foot retail strip center in St. Petersburg. Millan Enterprises, a Tennessee-based real estate firm, purchased the property for $3.1 million. Mark Shellabarger and Ari Ravi of CBRE represented the seller, Sarasota, Fla.-based ICORR Properties.

Located at 11270 4th St. N, the property is situated adjacent to Bayview Office Building and Bayview Plaza, a 78,000-square-foot, Winn-Dixie-anchored shopping center. The property is located 14.7 miles from Tampa and 7.3 miles from downtown St. Petersburg.