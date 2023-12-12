Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
3748-N-Scottsdale-Rd-Scottsdale-AZ
Good Life Sports Bar and Grill will open its first location in Arizona at the 5,265-square-foot building at 3748 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. (Courtesy of CBRE)
AcquisitionsArizonaRestaurantRetailWestern

CBRE Arranges $3.6M Sale of Restaurant Building in Scottsdale, Arizona

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — CBRE has brokered the sale of a restaurant property located at 3748 N. Scottsdale Road in Old Town Scottsdale. Scottsdale-based The Shipp Family purchased the building from a private individual investor for $3.6 million.

Good Life Sports Bar and Grill signed a 10-year, triple-net lease to occupy the 5,265-square-foot property, which another restaurant formerly occupied. This location will be the Omaha, Nebraska-based chain’s first location in Arizona.

Built in 1957, the two-tenant building is currently being renovated for the new tenant that is slated to open next year.

Joe Campagno and Benjamin Farthing of CBRE negotiated the transaction.

You may also like

Trident Capital Group Acquires Two Warehouses in Missouri,...

Quantum Brokers $1.8M Sale of Retail Center in...

Versal Negotiates Sale of 113-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Decron Properties Buys Margo at The Society Multifamily...

TCC, Clarion Partners Complete First Phase of Fairfield...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 225-Unit Active Adult Property...

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 40-Unit Renew Saddle Rock...

Hanley Investment Group Brokers $3.9M Sale of Multi-Tenant...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $48M Fannwood Estates Apartments...