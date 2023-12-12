CBRE Arranges $3.6M Sale of Restaurant Building in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — CBRE has brokered the sale of a restaurant property located at 3748 N. Scottsdale Road in Old Town Scottsdale. Scottsdale-based The Shipp Family purchased the building from a private individual investor for $3.6 million.

Good Life Sports Bar and Grill signed a 10-year, triple-net lease to occupy the 5,265-square-foot property, which another restaurant formerly occupied. This location will be the Omaha, Nebraska-based chain’s first location in Arizona.

Built in 1957, the two-tenant building is currently being renovated for the new tenant that is slated to open next year.

Joe Campagno and Benjamin Farthing of CBRE negotiated the transaction.