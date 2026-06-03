CBRE Brokers $3.7M Sale of Multi-Tenant Retail Property in Santee, California

SANTEE, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a multi-tenant retail building located at 8781 Cuyamaca St. and 9822 Buena Vista Ave. in Santee. Affiliates of Calgary Development sold the asset to Burggraf Family Trust for $3.7 million. Situated on 1.1 acres, the property features 16,390 square feet of retail space and was 90 percent leased at the time of sale. Reg Kobzi, Michael Peterson and Lane Robertson of CBRE represented the seller, while William Strocco Jr. of St. Rocco Properties represented the buyer in the deal.