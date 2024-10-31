Thursday, October 31, 2024
Aqua at Sandy Springs was built in two phases in 1985 and 2000.
CBRE Arranges $30.2M Acquisition Loan for Aqua at Sandy Springs Apartments in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. — CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance team has arranged a $30.2 million acquisition loan for Aqua at Sandy Springs, a 219-unit apartment community located at 100 Greyfield Lane in Sandy Springs, a northern suburb of Atlanta.

The borrower and buyer is New York-based T30 Capital. Blake Cohen and Reed McGarity of CBRE’s Atlanta office arranged the loan through Equitrust.

Aqua at Sandy Springs was built in two phases in 1985 and 2000 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as an outdoor pool.

