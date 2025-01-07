CBRE Arranges $30.2M Loan for Cornerstone One Office Property in Plantation, Florida

PLANTATION, FLA. — CBRE has arranged a $30.2 million loan for Cornerstone One, a nearly 170,000-square-foot office building located at 1200 S. Pine Island Road in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Plantation. Amy Julian and Andrew Chilgren of CBRE arranged the bank balance sheet loan.

The names of the borrower and direct lender were not disclosed, but multiple media outlets report that The Brookdale Group purchased the property in 2023. Julian says that the owner has executed nearly 90,000 square feet of leasing activity at Cornerstone One over the past two years. The landlord also plans to overhaul the office building’s lobby, upgrade the patios and install move-in ready spec suites.