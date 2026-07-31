CBRE Arranges $30.7M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Building in West Caldwell, New Jersey

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. — CBRE has arranged a $30.7 million loan for the refinancing of The Vail, a 92-unit apartment building in West Caldwell, about 25 miles outside of New York City. The Vail offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, 20 percent of which are reserved as affordable housing, that feature individual washers and dryers in all units and private balconies in select residences. Amenities include a fitness center, community room and coworking spaces. Matthew Pizzolato, Josh Stein, Jason Gaccione, Shawn Rosenthal, Jake Salkovitz, Lauren Weinstein and Justin Helbling of CBRE arranged the loan through Principal Financial on behalf of the borrower, New Jersey-based developer Accordia.