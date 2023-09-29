Friday, September 29, 2023
CaliforniaIndustrialLoansWestern

CBRE Arranges $30M Refinancing for Dixon Commerce Center in California

by Amy Works

DIXON, CALIF. — CBRE has secured $30 million in refinancing for Dixon Commerce Center, a warehouse facility at 2299 Commerce Way in Dixon, approximately midway between Sacramento and the Bay Area.

Shaun Moothart, Bruce Francis, Doug Birrell, Bob Ybarra, Nick Santangelo and Jim Korinek of CBRE Capital Market Debt and Structured Finance secured the fixed-rate, nonrecourse loan through a large regional bank. The borrower was Nearon Enterprises. 

Totaling 447,042 square feet, the building was built in two phases — one in 1997 and the second in 2007. Situated on 30 acres, the single-tenant asset was renovated in 2019 and features 27.5-foot to 32-foot clear heights, 30 dock doors and two grade-level doors with ample parking.

