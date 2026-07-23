CBRE Arranges $30M Sale of Six-Building Retail Portfolio in Long Beach, California

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the $30 million sale of Mosaic, a six-building retail portfolio located in downtown Long Beach. An entity doing business as Mosaic Promenade Holdings LLC acquired the property from a partnership between Turnbridge Equities, Waterford Property Co. and Monument Square Investment Group. John Read and Erin Smith of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

Totaling 148,405 square feet, the portfolio includes 50 East 4th Street; 145 East 4th Street; 300 and 325 The Promenade North; and 480 and 590 Pine Avenue. At the time of sale, the asset was 78 percent leased. Current tenants include include Ross Dress for Less, Studio One Eleven/RDC, Ammatoli, Pacific Dental, Panda Express, Wingstop, GNC, GameStop, U.S. Army, U.S. Armed Forces and City of Long Beach, among others. The properties were constructed between 2002 and 2004.