CBRE Arranges $31.3M Sale of Office Campus in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — CBRE has arranged the sale of South Park Plaza, a three-building office park in Charleston. Boyd Watterson purchased the property from an entity doing business as JEMA II LLC for $31.3 million. Charles Carmody, Patrick Gildea, Matt Smith, Grayson Hawkins and Ryan Carmody of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Located at 1-3 South Park Circle, South Park Plaza is a 139,060-square-foot property situated close to Interstate 526 and Citadel Mall, a shopping center anchored by Belk, Dillard’s, Target, Bath & Body Works and Loft. Since 2018, South Park Plaza has been 90.6 percent leased to tenants including The Medical University of South Carolina Hospital Authority.