CBRE Arranges $31.4M Sale of Boardwalk at Morris Bridge Student Housing Community in Tampa Bay Area

Built in 2001, Boardwalk at Morris Bridge is located at 8800 Boardwalk Trail Drive in Temple Terrace.

TEMPLE TERRACE, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Boardwalk at Morris Bridge, a 146-unit student housing property in the Tampa Bay area. Brooklyn, New York-based NorthEnd Equities purchased the property from Los Angeles-based Buff Management for $31.4 million. Michael Regan and Francesco Carriera of CBRE represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.

Built in 2001, Boardwalk at Morris Bridge is located at 8800 Boardwalk Trail Drive in Temple Terrace. The property is situated 2.9 miles from the University of South Florida and 4.8 miles from James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital.

The property offers two- and four-bedroom units with an average square footage of 1,548 square feet. All units are fully furnished and include living rooms with two sofas, coffee/end tables and a TV mounted to the wall. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, movie theater, study room, video game room and a hot tub. The property was 89 percent occupied at the end of July, and rents range from $1,360 to $2,400.