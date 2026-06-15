Monday, June 15, 2026
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The-Somerset-at-Montgomery
The Somerset at Montgomery totals 115 units. The property was built in 2024.
LoansMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

CBRE Arranges $31M Permanent Loan for Central New Jersey Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — CBRE has arranged a $31 million permanent loan for The Somerset at Montgomery, a 115-unit apartment complex in Central New Jersey. Completed in 2024, the two-building complex houses 92 market-rate units and 23 affordable apartments that are furnished with in-unit washers and dryers and private balconies. Amenities include a fitness center, business center and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Matthew Pizzolato, Josh Stein, Jason Gaccione, Shawn Rosenthal and Jake Salkovitz of CBRE arranged the loan through New York Life on behalf of the developer, County Classics.

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