Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The sold properties include Vitality Living Franklin (pictured) and Vitality Living Hendersonville, two seniors housing properties in metro Nashville.
LoansSeniors HousingSoutheastTennessee

CBRE Arranges $32.2M Acquisition Financing for Two Vitality-Branded Seniors Housing Communities in Metro Nashville

by John Nelson

FRANKLIN AND HENDERSONVILLE, TENN. — CBRE has arranged $32.2 million in financing for the acquisition of Vitality Living Franklin and Vitality Living Hendersonville, both located in high-growth suburbs of Nashville. The borrowers were Winterpast Capital Partners (WCP), Scribner Capital and its institutional partner, and Broadview Real Estate Partners. Vitality Living, WCP’s wholly owned operating platform, will manage the communities under a traditional third-party agreement. The portfolio consists of 256 assisted living and memory care units. Aron Will, Tim Root and Michael Cregan of CBRE National Senior Housing arranged the financing, which features a three-year term and two years of interest-only payments. A regional bank provided the funds.

You may also like

Walker & Dunlop Structures $30.9M HUD-Insured Loan for...

Essex Arranges $58.5M Financing for Acquisition of Seagate...

HJ Sims Advises on $10.6M Permanent Financing for...

Texas A&M Expands Lease to 70,500 SF at...

Hunter Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 179-Room Holiday...

Ian Black Real Estate Brokers $8.2M Sale of...

Chasen Cos. Adds Puttshack to The Whitney Mixed-Use...

Dwight Capital Provides $19.5M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing...

PEBB, Banyan Underway on 10-Acre Mixed-Use Project in...