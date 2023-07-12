CBRE Arranges $32.2M Acquisition Financing for Two Vitality-Branded Seniors Housing Communities in Metro Nashville

FRANKLIN AND HENDERSONVILLE, TENN. — CBRE has arranged $32.2 million in financing for the acquisition of Vitality Living Franklin and Vitality Living Hendersonville, both located in high-growth suburbs of Nashville. The borrowers were Winterpast Capital Partners (WCP), Scribner Capital and its institutional partner, and Broadview Real Estate Partners. Vitality Living, WCP’s wholly owned operating platform, will manage the communities under a traditional third-party agreement. The portfolio consists of 256 assisted living and memory care units. Aron Will, Tim Root and Michael Cregan of CBRE National Senior Housing arranged the financing, which features a three-year term and two years of interest-only payments. A regional bank provided the funds.