TAMPA, FLA. — CBRE has arranged a $32.5 million loan for the refinancing of Westshore Center, a nine-story office building in Tampa. Amy Julian and Andrew Chilgren of CBRE arranged the loan through BMO on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between C-III Capital Partners and America’s Capital Partners.

The 219,992-square-foot office property was 85 percent leased at the time of financing to 25 tenants with an average weighted lease term of nearly five years.