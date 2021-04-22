CBRE Arranges $32M Bridge Loan for Shopping Center in Colleyville, Texas

Town Center Colleyville totals 246,327 square feet.

COLLEYVILLE, TEXAS — CBRE has arranged a $32 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Town Center Colleyville, a 246,327-square-foot shopping center in Colleyville, a northeastern suburb of Fort Worth. The borrower, Sterling Organization, acquired the grocery-anchored property in 2020. Shaun Moothart, Dana Summers, Scott Lewis and Frank Piasta of CBRE arranged the financing through Rialto Capital. The loan was structured with a three-year initial term and two one-year extension options.