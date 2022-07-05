REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $33.1M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Property in Hillsboro, Oregon

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Oregon, Seniors Housing, Western

MorningStar-Hillsboro-OR

Located in Hillsboro, Ore., MorningStar of Hillsboro features 142 independent living units.

HILLSBORO, ORE. — CBRE National Senior Housing has arranged $33.1 million in financing for MorningStar of Hillsboro.

The borrower is a joint venture between Artemis Real Estate Partners, MorningStar Senior Living and American Capital Group.

Situated on a 1.35-acre parcel, the community comprises 142 independent living units. The property recently opened its doors. The operator is MorningStar.

The property is less than a mile north of Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center, a 126-bed hospital that serves the greater Hillsboro and Beaverton suburbs. Additionally, half a mile north of the community is The Streets of Tanasbourne, a 386,000-square-foot outdoor shopping mall with over 55 retail and restaurant options.

Aron Will, Austin Sacco and Tim Root arranged the nonrecourse, floating-rate loan with full-term interest-only payments. A national bank provided the capital.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  