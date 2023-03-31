Friday, March 31, 2023
Rivergate Tower in Tampa totals 515,965 square feet at 400 N. Ashley Drive.
CBRE Arranges 33,175 SF Lease at Rivergate Tower Office Building in Tampa

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — CBRE has arranged a 33,175-square-foot lease at Rivergate Tower, a 515,965-square-foot office building located at 400 N. Ashley Drive in Tampa. Law firm Johnson Pope Bokor Ruppel & Burns LLP will occupy the space beginning in October of this year. Amenities include a tenant lounge, café, two conference/training centers, dry cleaning services, a fitness center, valet parking and an outdoor terrace café/bar. A Malio’s Steakhouse restaurant also operates at the property. Roxanne Kemph and Kelley Matheson of CBRE represented the landlord, Banyan Street Capital, in the lease negotiations. Chris Butler, Ryan McCurdy and Lorenzo Gonzalez of Franklin Street represented the tenant.

