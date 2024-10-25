Friday, October 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
78-TW-Alexander-Drive_Durham-N.C
United Therapeutics purchased and will occupy the property at 78 TW Alexander Drive.
AcquisitionsIndustrialNorth CarolinaSoutheast

CBRE Arranges $33M Sale of New RTP Life Sciences Facility in Durham

by Hayden Spiess

DURHAM, N.C. — CBRE has arranged the $33 million sale of a biomanufacturing facility situated within Research Triangle Park (RTP) in Durham. Silver Spring, Md.-based United Therapeutics Corp. purchased the property, which totals 95,500 square feet, with plans to occupy it.

Located at 78 TW Alexander Drive, the facility was delivered in 2023 and features 36-foot clear heights, seven loading docks and the option for expansion up to 190,500 square feet.

Ann-Stewart Patterson and John Hogan of CBRE represented the seller, Oxford Properties Group, in the transaction. RTP is the largest biomedical research campus in the country, spanning 7,000 acres and hosting more than 300 companies including Biogen, Cisco Systems, Dell, IBM, Pfizer and Wolfspeed, among others. 

You may also like

Stoic Equity Partners Acquires 94,589 SF Industrial Facility...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 172-Unit Cantera...

Bradford Negotiates 26,828 SF Lease at Industrial Flex...

Chase Properties Buys 180,000 SF Shopping Center in...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 154,777 SF Office Building...

Lee & Associates Brokers $16.5M Sale of Northern...

SimonCRE Purchases 218,144 SF Shopping Center in Albuquerque

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $45M Sale of Seaside...

LD Valley View Holdings Acquires Industrial Asset in...