CBRE Arranges $33M Sale of New RTP Life Sciences Facility in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — CBRE has arranged the $33 million sale of a biomanufacturing facility situated within Research Triangle Park (RTP) in Durham. Silver Spring, Md.-based United Therapeutics Corp. purchased the property, which totals 95,500 square feet, with plans to occupy it.

Located at 78 TW Alexander Drive, the facility was delivered in 2023 and features 36-foot clear heights, seven loading docks and the option for expansion up to 190,500 square feet.

Ann-Stewart Patterson and John Hogan of CBRE represented the seller, Oxford Properties Group, in the transaction. RTP is the largest biomedical research campus in the country, spanning 7,000 acres and hosting more than 300 companies including Biogen, Cisco Systems, Dell, IBM, Pfizer and Wolfspeed, among others.