HOUSTON — CBRE has arranged a 34,000-square-foot industrial lease in southwest Houston. The tenant, industrial parts distributor Merit Brass, will occupy space at The Business Center at Five Corners, a five-building, 550,000-square-foot development. Nathan Wynne, Joseph Smith and Savannah Smith of CBRE represented the landlord, a partnership between locally based developer Levey Group and ANICO Eagle, in the lease negotiations. Reed Parker of Lee & Associates represented Merit Brass.