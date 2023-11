KATY, TEXAS — CBRE has arranged a 343,760-square-foot, full-building industrial lease at Pederson Logistics Center in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The site spans 25 acres and offers immediate proximity to I-10. Jacob Westfall and Boomer White of CBRE represented the tenant, exercise equipment provider Johnson Health Tech, in the lease negotiations. Jason Dillee and Nathan Wynne, also with CBRE, represented the landlord, Houston-based Triten Real Estate Partners.