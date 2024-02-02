Friday, February 2, 2024
Located in Peoria, Ariz., Bella Olivia will feature 112 one-, two- and three-bedroom build-to-rent units, a pool, spa, walking trail, tot lot and dog park. (Rendering courtesy of Bel Flor Communities)
CBRE Arranges $35.2M Construction Loan for Bella Olivia Build-to-Rent Community in Peoria, Arizona

by Amy Works

PEORIA, ARIZ. — CBRE has arranged a $35.2 million construction loan for Arizona-based Bel Flor Communities to develop Bella Olivia, a build-to-rent property in Peoria, a northwestern suburb of Phoenix. Construction is currently underway, with the property slated to open in summer 2024.

Located at 9625 W. Olive Ave., Bella Olivia will feature 112 one-, two- and three-bedroom units across 16 residential buildings. Community amenities will include a resort-style pool and spa, designated walking trail, tot lot and dog park.

Bruce Francis, Doug Birrell, Bob Ybarra, Shaun Moothart, Nick Santangelo and Jim Korinek of CBRE Capital Markets Debt & Structured Finance secured the 80 percent loan-to-cost, full-term interest-only, nonrecourse loan with an initial 30-month term.

