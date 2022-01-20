CBRE Arranges $35M Acquisition Loan for Heather Lodge Apartments in Happy Valley, Oregon
HAPPY VALLEY, ORE. — CBRE has arranged a $35 million loan for the acquisition of Heather Lodge, a multifamily property in Happy Valley. The Randall Group, a local real estate investment firm, purchased the property for an undisclosed price.
Located at 13432 SE 169th Ave., the community features 178 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Constructed in 2021, the four-story building features a clubhouse, pool, hot tub, dog park and fitness center.
Nick Santangelo and Matt Thorp of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt and Structured Finance in Portland arranged the loan on behalf of the buyer.
