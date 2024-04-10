Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
La-Canada-Flintridge-Town-Center-LA-CA
Target anchors La Canada Flintridge Town Center, a 115,939-square-foot retail center in Los Angeles.
CaliforniaLoansRetailWestern

CBRE Arranges $36.4M in Financing for La Canada Flintridge Town Center Retail Property in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — CBRE has secured $36.4 million in post-acquisition financing for TRC to recapitalize the purchase of La Canada Flintridge Town Center in Los Angeles.

Target anchors the 115,939-square-foot property. At the time of financing, the center was 96.7 percent occupied by a mix of tenants, including HomeGoods, Panera Bread, Habit Burger and Taylor’s.

Shaun Moothart, Bruce Francis, Bob Ybarra, Doug Birrell, Nick Santangelo and Jim Korinek of CBRE’s Capital Markets Debt and Structured Finance assisted in securing the seven-year, full-term interest-only loan on behalf of TRC.

You may also like

Williams Equities Receives $155M CMBS Loan for Refinancing...

Primestor Development Buys 357,000 SF Esplanade Shopping Center...

Whitestone REIT Acquires Scottsdale Commons Shopping Center in...

Dwight Morgan Trust Provides $58.8M Loan for Solis...

McHugh Construction Completes Flyover Immersive Attraction at Chicago’s...

Mesa West Capital Provides $81M Loan for Refinancing...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $1.7M Sale of Multifamily...

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 65,038 SF Village Green...

Cal State Long Beach Breaks Ground on $115M...