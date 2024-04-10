CBRE Arranges $36.4M in Financing for La Canada Flintridge Town Center Retail Property in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — CBRE has secured $36.4 million in post-acquisition financing for TRC to recapitalize the purchase of La Canada Flintridge Town Center in Los Angeles.

Target anchors the 115,939-square-foot property. At the time of financing, the center was 96.7 percent occupied by a mix of tenants, including HomeGoods, Panera Bread, Habit Burger and Taylor’s.

Shaun Moothart, Bruce Francis, Bob Ybarra, Doug Birrell, Nick Santangelo and Jim Korinek of CBRE’s Capital Markets Debt and Structured Finance assisted in securing the seven-year, full-term interest-only loan on behalf of TRC.