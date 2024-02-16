Friday, February 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentFloridaLoansOfficeSoutheast

CBRE Arranges $37.9M Construction Financing for New Jacksonville Jaguars Headquarters

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — CBRE Capital Markets has arranged $37.9 million in construction financing for the development of the new Jacksonville Jaguars headquarters at 1406 Gator Bowl Blvd. in Jacksonville. Philip Rachels and Jeff Kinney of CBRE secured the 10-year financing through First Horizon Bank on behalf of the borrower, Shipyards Office, a subsidiary of Iguana Investments Florida, which is owned by Jaguars owner Shad Khan. 

Situated adjacent to EverBank Stadium, which is home to the football team, the office building will total 143,000 square feet across six floors, including 9,670 square feet of ground-level retail space. The Jaguars will lease three floors of the building, with two of the remaining floors marketed for lease. An affiliate of the Jaguars will occupy and operate a portion of the ground floor as a fitness facility. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $395M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan...

Lee & Associates Secures 478,000 SF Industrial Lease...

NRP Group Breaks Ground on 72-Unit Workforce Housing...

Madison Communities Obtains $80M Construction Loan for Charlotte...

Alliance Residential Opens 303-Unit Broadstone Berry Hill Apartments...

Sublime Systems Signs 23,000 SF Office, Life Sciences...

Sembler, Forge Capital Acquire 133,419 SF Publix-Anchored Shopping...

H&M Signs 25,000 SF Retail Lease at Shops...

Palisade Group, Sabal Investment Holdings Acquire Two-Building Office...