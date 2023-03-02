REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $38.4M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Property in Santee, California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Plaza-Lantern-Crest-Santee-CA

The Plaza at Lantern Crest in Santee, Calif., features 113 independent living residences for seniors.

SANTEE, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged a $38.4 million refinancing for The Plaza at Lantern Crest, a 113-unit independent living community in Santee, a northeastern suburb of San Diego.

The borrower is The Grant Cos. Aron Will, Bill Chiles, Matt Kuronen and Michael Cregan of CBRE National Senior Housing, arranged the financing.

Built in 2021, the four-story community is situated on 3.8 acres within a larger 34-acre campus that provides a full continuum of care to its residents.

CBRE National Senior Housing originated the 10-year loan with five years of interest-only payments through its Freddie Mac Optigo lending platform.





