CBRE Arranges $40.5M Sale of Four Industrial Buildings in Wall Township, New Jersey

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. — CBRE has arranged the $40.5 million sale of four industrial buildings in Wall Township, located near the Jersey Shore. The buildings range in size from 20,000 to 80,000 square feet and are located within Monmouth Business Campus. The buyer was Treetop Cos., and the seller was not disclosed. Charles Berger, Elli Klapper, Mark Silverman and Jeremy Wernick of CBRE brokered the sale, while CBRE’s Jason Gaccione and Shawn Rosenthal arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.