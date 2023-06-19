Monday, June 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

CBRE Arranges $40.5M Sale of Four Industrial Buildings in Wall Township, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. — CBRE has arranged the $40.5 million sale of four industrial buildings in Wall Township, located near the Jersey Shore. The buildings range in size from 20,000 to 80,000 square feet and are located within Monmouth Business Campus. The buyer was Treetop Cos., and the seller was not disclosed. Charles Berger, Elli Klapper, Mark Silverman and Jeremy Wernick of CBRE brokered the sale, while CBRE’s Jason Gaccione and Shawn Rosenthal arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.

You may also like

HLCI Delivers 421,890 SF Industrial Project in Metro...

SVN | J. Beard Brokers Sale of 10,406...

Dermody Properties to Develop 214,271 SF Industrial Facility...

Method Co., Cimbra Partners Begin Leasing 142-Unit Multifamily...

S. Hekemian Group Completes 52,000 SF Office, Retail...

Kislak Negotiates $6.4M Sale of Rose Gardens Apartments...

Tepuy Acquires Tenant for Renovated Industrial Building in...

Worldwide Flight Services Leases 132,000 SF Cargo Facility...

Friedman Arranges $4M Sale of Multifamily Property in...