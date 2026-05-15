Friday, May 15, 2026
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Tower-Square
Locally-based medical imaging technology company OXOS will occupy 40,000 square feet at Tower Square in Midtown Atlanta.
GeorgiaLeasing ActivityOfficeSoutheast

CBRE Arranges 40,000 SF Office Lease at Tower Square in Midtown Atlanta

by Abby Cox

ATLANTA — CBRE has arranged a 40,000-square-foot office lease at Tower Square, a 1.5 million-square-foot office complex located at 675 W. Peachtree St. in Midtown Atlanta. The tenant, locally based medical imaging technology company OXOS, is relocating from its nearby headquarters at 1100 Peachtree. This transaction marks the first lease at Tower Square since AT&T vacated the 45-story building in 2020.

Tower Square underwent a comprehensive repositioning following AT&T’s departure, including a renovated lobby, an activated 28,000-square-foot outdoor plaza and the buildout of The Exchange at Tower Square, a 75,000-square-foot retail and patio complex that includes tenants such as Planet Fitness, Five Iron Golf and onsite dining options. In addition, Tower Square is Midtown’s only office building with direct in-building access to MARTA.

Jessica Doyle and Graham Little of CBRE represented the landlord, Icahn Enterprises, in the transaction. Chris Campbell of Cecil Campbell Real Estate represented the tenant.

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