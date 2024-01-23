Tuesday, January 23, 2024
IWG will occupy the 18th and 19th floors of First Citizens Bank Plaza in Uptown Charlotte.
CBRE Negotiates 40,000 SF Office Lease in Uptown Charlotte for IWG

by Hayden Spiess

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CBRE has arranged a 40,000-square-foot lease at First Citizens Bank Plaza, a 23-story office building in Uptown Charlotte. International coworking company IWG will occupy the 18th and 19th floors of the building beginning in February, with plans to expand its SPACES brand.

Located at 128 S. Tryon St., the property was recently renovated and features a new lobby, a boutique fitness center, tenant amenity hub with lockers and showers, bicycle parking and storage, upgraded restrooms and a 5,000-square-foot ground-floor restaurant and bar space, currently occupied by MOA Korean BBQ.

Kris Westmoreland, Stephanie Spivey and Joe Franco of CBRE represented the landlord, Dornin Investment Group, in the lease negotiations.

