Morristown-Station
A tentative completion date for Morristown Station, a new, transit-served multifamily project in Northern New Jersey, was not announced.
CBRE Arranges $40M Construction Loan for Northern New Jersey Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — CBRE has arranged a $40 million construction loan for an 89-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Northern New Jersey community of Morristown. Known as Morristown Station, the development will comprise 76 market-rate apartments and 13  affordable housing units, mostly in two-bedroom floor plans, as well as 5,111 square feet of retail space. Matthew Pizzolato and Josh Stein of CBRE arranged the loan through Truist Bank on behalf of the owner, an entity doing business as Lackawanna Place Morristown Urban Renewal LLC.

