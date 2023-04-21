CBRE Arranges 41,500 SF Lease of Warehouse Property in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — CBRE has arranged the lease of a 41,500-square-foot industrial space at 7615 Siempre Viva Road in San Diego’s submarket of Otay Mesa.

HK Trans LLC leased the property at a market record rental rate of $1.28 per square foot, according to CBRE. The term is 62 months. The full-service supply chain logistics business will occupy about half the building.

CBRE’s Ramin Salehi, John Smith and Joe Smith represented HK Trans LLC in the transaction. Mark Lewkowitz and Chris Holder of Colliers represented the landlord, DG Siempre Viva Property Owner LP.