CBRE Arranges $41M Acquisition Loan for Metro Memphis Industrial Portfolio for Hillwood

by John Nelson

OLIVE BRANCH AND SOUTHAVEN, MISS. — CBRE has arranged a $41 million loan for Hillwood Investment Properties, a Perot company based in Dallas, to finance the acquisition of a three-building industrial portfolio in metro Memphis. Brian Linnihan, Mike Ryan, Richard Henry and Taylor Crowder of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance team in Atlanta arranged the financing through Thrivent.

The properties, which span 893,458 square feet, are located in Olive Branch and Southaven and were fully occupied at the time of financing to five tenants, including three third-party logistics firms. All three assets were built between 2013 and 2022. The seller was not disclosed.

