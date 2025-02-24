Monday, February 24, 2025
The Jax will be a 282-unit, garden-style apartment community in Monroe, Ga.
CBRE Arranges $42.7M Construction Loan for Jax Apartment Development in Monroe, Georgia

by John Nelson

MONROE, GA. — CBRE has arranged a $42.7 million construction loan for The Jax, a 282-unit, garden-style apartment development located at 200 Aycock Ave. in Monroe, about 40 miles east of downtown Atlanta.

Blake Cohen and Charlie Clark of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance team in Atlanta arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Green River Builders and ARC Multifamily Group. Atlanta-based Peachtree Group provided the 2.5-year, interest-only loan at approximately 74 percent loan-to-cost.

The Jax will comprise seven three-story residential buildings housing one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 1,117 square feet in size. Amenities will include a business center, clubhouse, pool, fitness center, volleyball court, picnic area, EV charging stations and a breakfast/coffee concierge. The construction timeline was not released.

