CBRE Arranges 42,143 SF Industrial Lease in Royal Palm Beach, Florida

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FLA. — CBRE has arranged a 42,143-square-foot industrial lease within Royal Palm Logistics Center, an industrial property located at 1131 N. State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach, a city in South Florida’s Palm Beach County. The tenant, Bush Brothers Provision Co., is a family-owned meat packing and distribution company based in nearby West Palm Beach.

Set to open its new space in August, the move represents the first relocation for Bush Brothers since 1925, according to CBRE. The tenant plans to create 25 new positions in addition to its existing 65-person workforce.

Kirk Nelson, Robert Smith and Jeff Kelly of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The developer is McCraney Property Co. Royal Palm Logistics Center features 32-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system and dock-high and grade-level loading.