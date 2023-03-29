Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
16355 Laguna Canyon Road features 113,882 square feet of office space in Irvine, California.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

CBRE Arranges $43.5M Sale of Office Property in Irvine, California 

by Jeff Shaw

IRVINE, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the $43.5 million sale of 16355 Laguna Canyon Road, a 113,882-square-foot office building in Irvine. Concordia Irvine Holding was the buyer. 

The three-story building sits on 6.6 acres at the southwest corner of Laguna Canyon Road and Alton Parkway in the Irvine Spectrum. Built in 1998, it features a flexible floor plan, patios and balconies, and nearly 700 parking spaces. 

The transaction is one of Southern California’s largest recent office sales. It is also Orange County’s highest price-per-square-foot trade in 2023, as of the sale date. The seller was not disclosed.

You may also like

JLL Negotiates Sale of 741-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Jefferson Bank Opens 5,000 SF Branch at Norwood...

Waterton Acquires 54-Room Hotel in Stowe, Vermont, Plans...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6M Sale of Manhattan...

Newmark Negotiates 20,586 SF Office Lease in Norwalk,...

Venture One Teams Up With DRA Advisors to...

Greenstone Partners Arranges $9.4M Sale of Industrial Portfolio...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3.5M Sale of Medical...

Ascent Companies, Vanderbuild Receive $44.9M in Construction Financing...