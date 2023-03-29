CBRE Arranges $43.5M Sale of Office Property in Irvine, California 

IRVINE, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the $43.5 million sale of 16355 Laguna Canyon Road, a 113,882-square-foot office building in Irvine. Concordia Irvine Holding was the buyer.

The three-story building sits on 6.6 acres at the southwest corner of Laguna Canyon Road and Alton Parkway in the Irvine Spectrum. Built in 1998, it features a flexible floor plan, patios and balconies, and nearly 700 parking spaces.

The transaction is one of Southern California’s largest recent office sales. It is also Orange County’s highest price-per-square-foot trade in 2023, as of the sale date. The seller was not disclosed.