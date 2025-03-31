Monday, March 31, 2025
CBRE Arranges $43.5M Sale of Warehouse in North Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — CBRE has arranged the sale of Sunshine State Industrial, a 211,471-square-foot, multi-tenant warehouse located at 1400 N.W. 159th St. in Miami. Corebridge Real Estate Investors purchased the property for $43.5 million. José Lobón, Trey Barry, Frank Fallon, Royce Rose, George Fallon, Gabriel Braun and Daniel Sarmiento of CBRE represented the seller, Boston-based Longpoint Partners, in the transaction.

Originally built in 1969 on the city’s north side, the cross-dock warehouse features fluorescent and metal halide lighting, LED exterior lighting, 24-foot clear heights, 151 parking spaces, 49 loading positions and truck court depths of 95 feet to 150 feet, as well as a 335-foot building depth.

The property is situated within the 5 million-square-foot Sunshine State Industrial Park, immediately adjacent to the Golden Glades Interchange project and the Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports.

