El Paseo Shopping Center in South Gate, Calif., features 300,000 square feet of retail space. (Image courtesy of CBRE)
CBRE Arranges $43M Refinancing for El Paseo Shopping Center in South Gate, California

by Amy Works

SOUTH GATE, CALIF. — CBRE has secured a $43 million refinancing for El Paseo Shopping Center in South Gate, a suburb of Los Angeles.

Located at 8634 Garfield Ave., the property features 300,000 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Regal Edwards Theatres, Curacao, Planet Fitness, Starbucks Coffee, Union Bank, GNC, Panda Express, T-Mobile and Hooters.

Bob Ybarra, Shaun Moothart, Bruce Francis, Doug Birrell, Nick Santangelo and Jim Korinek of CBRE secured the five-year, full-term interest-only, nonrecourse loan for the undisclosed borrower.

