CBRE Arranges $44.5M Acquisition of Pacific Professional Building Medical Office Property in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO — CBRE has negotiated the purchase of the fee simple interest of Pacific Professional Building, a 132,000-square-foot medical office building in San Francisco. Pan-Med Enterprises, a collection of doctors that occupies and operates practices at the property, acquired the underlying land out of a ground lease for $44.5 million.
Mike Taquino, Kyle Kovac, Alec Haley and Giancarlo Sangiacomo of CBRE Capital Markets represented the buyer in the deal. Additionally, Mike Walker and Brad Zampa of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance team secured the $44.5 million, 10-year, fixed-rate, non-recourse loan to finance the purchase of the fee simple interest and repayment of the existing leasehold loan from a middle-market East Coast bank.
Located at 2100 Webster St., Pacific Professional Building is a five-story medical office with an outpatient radiology lab, testing labs, pharmacy and health resource center. The building is 97 percent leased and was completely renovated in 2021.