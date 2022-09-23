REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $44.5M Acquisition of Pacific Professional Building Medical Office Property in San Francisco

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Healthcare, Office, Western

2100-Webster-St-San-Francisco-CA

Located at 2100 Webster St. in San Francisco, Pacific Professional Building features 132,000 square feet of medical office building. (Photo credit: Digital Sky Aerial Imaging)

SAN FRANCISCO — CBRE has negotiated the purchase of the fee simple interest of Pacific Professional Building, a 132,000-square-foot medical office building in San Francisco. Pan-Med Enterprises, a collection of doctors that occupies and operates practices at the property, acquired the underlying land out of a ground lease for $44.5 million.

Mike Taquino, Kyle Kovac, Alec Haley and Giancarlo Sangiacomo of CBRE Capital Markets represented the buyer in the deal. Additionally, Mike Walker and Brad Zampa of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance team secured the $44.5 million, 10-year, fixed-rate, non-recourse loan to finance the purchase of the fee simple interest and repayment of the existing leasehold loan from a middle-market East Coast bank.

Located at 2100 Webster St., Pacific Professional Building is a five-story medical office with an outpatient radiology lab, testing labs, pharmacy and health resource center. The building is 97 percent leased and was completely renovated in 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  