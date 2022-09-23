CBRE Arranges $44.5M Acquisition of Pacific Professional Building Medical Office Property in San Francisco

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Healthcare, Office, Western

Located at 2100 Webster St. in San Francisco, Pacific Professional Building features 132,000 square feet of medical office building. (Photo credit: Digital Sky Aerial Imaging)

SAN FRANCISCO — CBRE has negotiated the purchase of the fee simple interest of Pacific Professional Building, a 132,000-square-foot medical office building in San Francisco. Pan-Med Enterprises, a collection of doctors that occupies and operates practices at the property, acquired the underlying land out of a ground lease for $44.5 million.

Mike Taquino, Kyle Kovac, Alec Haley and Giancarlo Sangiacomo of CBRE Capital Markets represented the buyer in the deal. Additionally, Mike Walker and Brad Zampa of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance team secured the $44.5 million, 10-year, fixed-rate, non-recourse loan to finance the purchase of the fee simple interest and repayment of the existing leasehold loan from a middle-market East Coast bank.

Located at 2100 Webster St., Pacific Professional Building is a five-story medical office with an outpatient radiology lab, testing labs, pharmacy and health resource center. The building is 97 percent leased and was completely renovated in 2021.