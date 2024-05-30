Thursday, May 30, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
555-E-Queen-Creek-Rd-Chandler-AZ
Located in Chandler, Ariz., Queen Creek Commerce Center comprises two buildings totaling 560,352 square feet of industrial space. (Image courtesy of CBRE)
ArizonaIndustrialLoansWestern

CBRE Arranges $44M Refinancing for Queen Creek Commerce Center in Chandler, Arizona

by Amy Works

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — CBRE has secured $44 million in refinancing for Queen Creek Commerce Center, an industrial complex at 555 E. Queen Creek Road in Chandler.

Bruce Francis, Bob Ybarra, Shaun Moothart, Doug Birrell, Nick Santangelo and Jim Korinek of CBRE Capital Markets Debt and Structured Finance arranged the 10-year loan with a 5.47 percent interest rate and a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio on behalf of the borrower, Schnitzer Properties. A life insurance company provided the funding.

Built in 2022 on 34.5 acres, Queen Creek Commerce Center consists of two industrial buildings featuring 32-foot clear heights, 18 grade-level doors and 122 dock-high doors. Totaling 560,352 square feet, the asset includes a 163,072-square-foot Building A and a 397,280-square-foot Building B. At the time of financing, the property was fully occupied.

You may also like

NAI Robert Lynn Brokers Sale of 105,763 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 15,377 SF...

EQT Exeter Acquires 5 MSF Minneapolis Industrial Portfolio...

Blue Bell Creameries Opens 16,000 SF Distribution Facility...

JLL Brokers Sale of 251,200 SF Industrial Property...

Mesa Becomes a Mecca for Industrial Development

Walker & Dunlop Secures $78.6M Refinancing for Ann...

Atapco, Ausblick Purchase 124-Acre Industrial Development Site in...

CBRE Arranges $45.9M Acquisition Financing for Preston Apartments...