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CBRE has refinanced Scottsdale Towne Center for $45.8 million.
ArizonaLoansRetailWestern

CBRE Arranges $45.8 Million Loan for Refinancing of Scottsdale Towne Center

by Matthew Auchincloss

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — CBRE has arranged a $45.8 million loan for the refinancing of Scottsdale Towne Center, a 168,090-square-foot power center located at 15444 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. in Scottsdale. The center is nearly 100 percent leased and is anchored by TJ Maxx, Ross and Mountainside Fitness and shadow-anchored by Target. Shaun Moothart, Bruce Francis, Doug Birrell, Bob Ybarra and Nick Santangelo of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt and Structured Finance team secured a five-year, fixed-rate, full-term interest-only loan on behalf of the owner, who acquired the property in 2021. 

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