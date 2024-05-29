CBRE Arranges $45.9M Acquisition Financing for Preston Apartments in McDonough, Georgia

MCDONOUGH, GA. — CBRE has arranged $45.9 million in acquisition financing for The Preston, a 334-unit apartment community located at 100 Preston Creek Drive in McDonough, a southeast suburb of Atlanta. Blake Cohen and Charlie Clark of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance team in Atlanta arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, ARC Multifamily, which purchased the property for approximately $52.4 million.

CBRE originated a $34.2 million senior Fannie Mae loan and arranged an $11.7 million preferred equity investment from Related Fund Management on behalf of the borrower.

Built in 2001, The Preston features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 767 to 1,794 square feet. Amenities include two swimming pools, a grilling area, business center and a resident lounge.