CBRE Arranges $45M Construction Loan for Industrial Development in Fort Myers, Florida

FORT MEYERS, FLA. — CBRE has arranged a $45 million construction loan for the development of Oriole Logistics, a 442,000-square-foot industrial project in Fort Myers. Billy Mork, Joel Torborg and Mike Vannelli of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance team in Minneapolis secured the loan on behalf of the owner and developer, Capital Partners.

Situated at 16815 Oriole Road, the property is near Southwest Florida International Airport, which in its second phase of a three-year, $1 billion terminal expansion. The Oriole Logistics project will comprise one 136,000-square-foot building and two buildings spanning 153,000 square feet each, according to the Business Observer. Upon completion, the three-building portfolio will feature 84 dock doors, 28 to 32-foot clear heights and a 580-space parking lot. Construction for the project is slated to break ground in April.

Oriole Logistics marks the third industrial development for Capital Partners in South Florida since 2023.