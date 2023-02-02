REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $46.5M Sale of Multifamily Community in Los Angeles’ Larchmont Village

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

LOS ANGELES — CBRE has brokered the sale of LC by CLG, an apartment property located in the Larchmont Village neighborhood of Los Angeles. California Landmark Group sold the asset to a private partnership formed by Harrison Yale Hurst and Richard Rosin of H&R Investments for $46.5 million.

Dean Zander and Stewart Weston of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Located adjacent to Paramount Studios, LC by CLG features 84 apartments, a rooftop deck with a pool, barbecues, firepits, seating areas and views of the Hollywood Hills. Residences offer large floor plans and windows, in-unit washers/dryers, central air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and exposed ceilings.





