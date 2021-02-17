CBRE Arranges $46.7M Acquisition Loan for Four-Property Industrial Portfolio in Western United States

The industrial property at 14101 E. Otero Ave. in Englewood, Colo., is part of the four-property industrial portfolio acquired by Westcore Properties.

ENGLEWOOD, COLO., COMPTON AND STOCKTON, CALIF., AND PHOENIX — CBRE has secured a $46.7 million loan on behalf of San Diego-based Westcore Properties for the acquisition of a four-property industrial portfolio in Colorado, California and Arizona.

Totaling 704,065 square feet, the assets are 14101 E. Otero Avenue in Englewood, 19515 S. Susana Road in Compton, 1551 S. Fresno Avenue in Stockton and 4455 W. Camelback Road in Phoenix. The properties have a combined vacancy rate of more than 50 percent, providing a value-add opportunity to reposition the space for new tenants.

Mark McGovern, Brian Cruz and Colby Matzke of CBRE’s Debt and Structured Finance team in San Diego arranged the loan for the buyer.