CBRE Arranges $47M Construction Loan for Motto Apartments in Marysville, Washington

MARYSVILLE, WASH. — CBRE has arranged $47 million in construction financing for Motto Apartments, a multifamily property in Marysville, 35 miles north of Seattle. Intracorp Homes is developing the 228-unit community.

James Bach, Connor Lemley, Regina Wang and Griffin Walker of CBRE secured the construction-to-permanent, seven-year, fixed-rate financing with interest-only payments for the full term. The borrower is Intracorp.

Construction of the project will begin with the close of financing. Motto Apartments will feature air-conditioned units, an outdoor pool, clubhouse, fitness center, fire pits and a fenced dog park. Completion is slated for early 2026.