CBRE Arranges $47M Refinancing for Apartment Community in Navarre, Florida

NAVARRE, FLA. — CBRE has arranged a $47 million loan for the refinancing of Elevate Navarre, a 332-unit apartment community located at 1900 Elevate Ave. in Navarre, a beach city situated near Pensacola, Fla.

Blake Cohen of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance team in Atlanta arranged the three-year, fixed-rate, interest-only loan on behalf of the sponsor and developer, Branch Properties. Voya Investment Management provided the loan, which the Atlanta-based sponsor will use to refinance its existing construction loan.

Built in 2022 adjacent to a Publix-anchored shopping center, Elevate Navarre features 11 three-story residential buildings and a clubhouse/leasing center. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with five different floor plans averaging 893 square feet in size. Amenities include a resort-style pool with sun deck, club room with lounge area and billiards, outdoor kitchen/dining area, fitness center with Peloton bikes, pet spa and 565 surface-level parking spaces.