CBRE Arranges $48.6M Sale of Reserve41 Apartments in Norwalk, Connecticut

Reserve41-Norwalk

Reserve41 Apartments in Norwalk totals 164 units. The property was originally built in 1959.

NORWALK, CONN. — CBRE has arranged the $48.6 million sale of Reserve41, a 164-unit apartment community located in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Norwalk. Built in 1959 and renovated between 2018 and 2020, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Jeff Dunne, Eric Apfel and Stuart MacKenzie of CBRE represented the seller, a partnership led by Connecticut-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, New Jersey-based Yellowstone Property Group.

