CBRE Arranges $48.6M Sale of Reserve41 Apartments in Norwalk, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

Reserve41 Apartments in Norwalk totals 164 units. The property was originally built in 1959.

NORWALK, CONN. — CBRE has arranged the $48.6 million sale of Reserve41, a 164-unit apartment community located in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Norwalk. Built in 1959 and renovated between 2018 and 2020, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Jeff Dunne, Eric Apfel and Stuart MacKenzie of CBRE represented the seller, a partnership led by Connecticut-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, New Jersey-based Yellowstone Property Group.